Zebronics ‘ZEB-Juke Bar 3820 ‘Pro’ soundbar with built-in Alexa launched

New Delhi: Homegrown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics on Friday launched its new Alexa built-in “ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro” soundbar in the Indian market.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro will be available at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon.in.

The new ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro comes with an advanced dual far-field mic that can hear you clearly in noisy environments or even while playing loud music. Be at the centre stage of all things entertainment with the scintillating audio right at your home.

“Zebronics has an extensive range of soundbars that are well received by the consumers. Looking at how the market is moving towards smart products and soundbar is the centre of your home entertainment so we’ve added convenience of Alexa to our latest soundbar, bringing the premium home theatre experience to the masses, now with Alexa,” Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said in a statement.

The smart soundbar comes with multi-connectivity options to let customers stream audio wirelessly through the built-in WiFi connectivity or via their smartphone to stream through wireless Bluetooth. Customers can also connect their TV to HDMI (ARC) to get high fidelity music and movie experience on the powerful soundbar.

The smart soundbar has dual built-in powerful subwoofer 6.98cms drivers, augmented by dual 4.4cms mid and high range drivers that deliver powerhouse 80watts RMS audio to give a complete home theatre experience.

“We are happy with the introduction of Zebronics’s latest ZEB-Juke bar 3820A Pro soundbar with Alexa Built-in. This soundbar will elevate the home theatre experience for customers to a whole new level along with the convenience of hands-free Alexa control for all the music needs, smart home control, information and news, and thousands of other Alexa skills,” Dilip R S, Country Manager Alexa Skills And Voice Services, Amazon India noted.

The soundbar can also play songs through Pen drive with its USB port or can be connected to devices like a laptop with AUX or Optical input for HD TV boxes. In addition to voice control, it can be controlled from the ZEB-Smart Jukebar app for iOS and Android

for easy setup.