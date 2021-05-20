Zero Code launches online program with internship for coding

Hyderabad: ‘Super 100’, an online certification boot camp, has been launched to address the surging demand for quality and quick programmers for the ongoing ‘digital revolution’ in the country. The special 10-day long boot-camp designed by ZeroCode Innovation, an emerging IT company based out of Hyderabad, is a no-code technology platform that would equip the learners to develop software without writing any code.

The boot camp will also provide special recruitment drives and paid internships. According to Zero Code Innovation, the outcome of this course would be that any learner can build apps on mobile or web at an enterprise grade without any previous knowledge. The programme claims to empower the user irrespective of any academic background to build apps without coding in just 10 days through the ‘Super 100’.

The CEO ke Zero Code innovation, Bharat Kumar said, “The COVID-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies do business.” He added that the demand for applications development has outgrown by 4.5 times more than the current available IT capacity to deliver.

“Through ‘Super 100’, we would like to make the contribution to fill the gap of the huge demand in the burgeoning market. We are confident that the boot-camp would empower non-tech background students as programmers and enable them to be part of the digital 2.0 revolution”, he said.

Bharat Kumar said that they have planned to hire the best performing students from this to Boot camp on full time and part time basis.