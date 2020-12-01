Zoa Morani on recovering from Covid: A major shift happened within me

Mumbai, Dec 1 : Actress Zoa Morani was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year and has since then recovered. She says the experience, as well as the year 2020 overall, taught her health is the real wealth.

“Covid-19 taught us health is happiness and the idiom ‘health is wealth’ is so true. I mean, money can make you wealthy but not healthy, you could be a rich person but that does not guarantee your life. A major shift has happened in me, I think within everyone. I do not think earlier we extensively talked about the importance of a great immunity that we are doing today. This deadly virus put all of us on the same path, really!” Zoa told IANS.

“I also think that since my childhood everything in my life has happened is very dramatic — when it is good, it is really good and then when it is bad, it is really bad! I tested Covid positive in April and that time, the anxiety level among people was very high, so there was stigma attached to it. But I cannot be thankful enough to Almighty that I fought it and also felt good after donating plasma,” she shared.

Zoa was seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish” recently, which released on OTT as a film as well as a web series. “After recovering (from Covid), the release of ‘Taish’ actually put my mind in normalcy. I felt like things are rolling fine,” she said.

