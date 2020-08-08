Zomato announces up to 10 days menstrual leave in a year

New Delhi, Aug 8 : Foodtech unicorn Zomato on Saturday announced that all its women (including transgender people) employees can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

According to the company, women employees can take one period leave for each menstrual cycle.

“Why 10? Most women have 14 menstrual cycles in a year. Adjusting for the probability of you having your periods on a weekend, you can now rightfully avail 10 extra leaves compared to men,” the company said in a blog post.

The foodtech unicorn said that the company understands that men and women are born with different biological realities.

There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave.

“I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato,” Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

The employees should feel free to tell people on internal groups or emails if they need period leaves, said the company.

However, the company also stressed not to abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.