Zomato, Swiggy leading food delivery race in India: Report

News Desk 1Updated: 9th December 2020 1:32 pm IST
Zomato, Swiggy leading food delivery race in India: Report

New Delhi, Dec 9 : Zomato and Swiggy are leading the food delivery race in India, yet many prefer ordering directly through quick-service restaurant (QSR) mobile apps — such as McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King and more, a new survey said on Wednesday.

According to the survey conducted by Market research company YouGov, a majority of urban Indians have downloaded their favourite QSR’s app, and many claim their order frequency has increased since then.

The survey showed that when it comes to food delivery from QSR chains; three in five urban Indians (60 per cent) prefer ordering food through apps such as Zomato and Swiggy.

According to the report, 35 per cent choose to place their order directly through a restaurant’s mobile app or online through its website (26 per cent).

READ:  Amazon to deploy AI-powered distance assistant at India sites

A few (18 per cent) prefer ordering through both food aggregator as well as restaurant apps.

When it comes to quick-service restaurants, (62 per cent) urban Indians claim to have the mobile apps of their favourite chains.

“Mobile apps have given new meaning to quick service. These apps become more relevant in the current pandemic where social distancing has become a norm,” Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India, said in a statement

“While many restaurants have their own apps, food aggregators seem to be leading the delivery race,” Bhatia added.

The company also said that even though food aggregators lead the delivery race, not all is lost for restaurants.

READ:  DBS Bank India gets Rs 2,500 cr capital infusion from DBS Bank Singapore

Among those who already have the app of their favourite food chains, close to half (45 per cent) admit their order frequency has increased since they downloaded the app.

YouGov also revealed that faster or timely deliveries and no delivery charges (42 per cent for each) are some of the other steps that restaurants can take to entice customers to order through their mobile apps.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 9th December 2020 1:32 pm IST
Back to top button