Zonal system transfer for employees soon: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today decided to begin the process of employees transfer as per new zonal system with options by this month end. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has held discussions with secretaries, heads of departments and a team of employees association at state level. The meeting decided to offer options to the staff for transfer as per seniority, allocation to districts as per new zonal system.

The government agreed to give options as per new zonal system approved by the Centre. The employees and the working couple can opt to shift to the place they wished to. The government gave instructions to the state and district level officials to complete the process of the zonal system of transfers and give options to the employees.

The Government instructed for the division and transfer of the employees as per the new zonal system. It appointed an IAS official for each district to complete the process of transfers. TNGOs president and others who attended the meeting said that the CS agreed to their demands. The process of district cadre and zonal level will begin soon and the IAS officials to address related issues for smooth transfer. The demands include to transfer the wife and husband to work at one place, shift to any working place in zones, cities, their own districts and multiple zones.