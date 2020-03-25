Zostel supports travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: Coronavirus has interrupted tourism on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel flights and accommodations at the last minute. To encourage travelers to stay safe and not bother about their canceled plans, Zostel, a community-led, experience-driven ecosystem, has waived its cancellations fees on all booked accommodations and experiences.

As per the updated policies, Zostel will process 100% refunds immediately for bookings made through their website. Meanwhile, for bookings that were made through online travel agencies, the platform will ensure priority cooperation to refund the advance deposits made by travelers.

Offers free cancellation of booked accommodation and experiences with 100% refund

Travelers can also postpone their trip and reschedule their bookings for dates till 31st December 2020

As the number of registered cases of the coronavirus-led disease Covid-19 in India shoots up to 147 and the death toll across the globe rises to 8,010 with over 200,000 confirmed cases, major establishments across the country are shutting down their operations whereas multiple flights are getting cancelled for safety reasons. However, the latest policy by Zostel will enable travelers to get their accommodation bookings rescheduled for any dates till 31st December 2020.

Mr. Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder & CEO, Zostel “The well-being of our traveller community has always been on the top of our mind and therefore we have chosen to abandon most of our stay and reservation policies to accommodate all sorts of requests. We are offering free cancellations, lifting the age limit, and letting people stay for as long as they like at discounted rates under strict safety measures.”

Amid the global pandemic, Zostel has also been taking serious precautionary measures at all its hostels and homes for its existing travellers since the first week of March. It has placed hand sanitizers in all common areas including cafes, reception desk, and hang-out zones. The staff has been advised to use face masks and gloves for maintaining better hygiene as well as to avoid direct contact with guests or each other. Disposable face masks with ideal usage of 1 day are also available for purchase at the reception desk.

Zostel is also implementing strict housekeeping schedules for better disinfection and hygiene. Even domestic travellers are being advised to get medical certificates for better assurance of their health conditions.

Meanwhile, Zostel has shut many of its properties in Kerala till the end of 31st March ’20 in order to avoid the spread.

SIASAT NEWS

