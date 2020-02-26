Zubair, face of Delhi riots, says ‘mob inspiration’ was Mishra

People supporting the Citizenship amendment Act beat a man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Zubair, a resident of Chand Bagh was brutally beaten up by a mob during the North-East Delhi riots.

A Reuters photographer clicked the photo of his assault and soon after it went viral on social media on Tuesday as violence spiralled out of control in northeast Delhi.

Zubair narrated his ordeal to The Indian Express saying that the mobs armed with lathis and iron rods attacked him when he had gone out to attend namaaz and buy halwa and paratha for his children.

The victim of the sectarian violence added that the armed mob also used racial slurs and took BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s name while attacking him.

“They beat me till they broke me. I begged them and they beat me some more, viciously. They made communally charged slurs and took (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra’s name. I don’t remember much. I just hoped my children were safe. I can’t bear to look at my photograph, my legs shiver with pain,” Zubair was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

After the incident, the consciousness Zubair with multiple injuries was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in New Delhi.

He has been discharged after receiving medical aid.

Fearing his children’s safety, Zubair, father of three all under six immediately shifted to them to his village in UP.

As per IE, Zubair, a class 9th passout works as a labourer and earns around Rs 15,000 a month.

Mishra’s ultimatum

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Sunday held a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur, close to Jaffrabad.

While addressing a gathering, Mishra gives a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to vacate the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads.

“Trump ke jaane tak toh hum shaanti se jaa rahe hain. Lekin uske baad hum aapki bhi nahi sunenge agar raaste khaali nahi huye toh. Trump ke jaane tak aap Jaffrabad aur Chand Bagh khaali karwa dijiye, aisi aapse vinti kar rahe hain, uske baad hamein road par aana padega [We will not do anything till Donald Trump leaves. But after Donald Trump leaves India, we would not even listen to you if the roads are not vacated. Get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared, we are requesting you, after that, we will have to hit the streets]” Mishra was heard saying in the video he tweeted.

So far, no FIR has been lodged against Mishra who is reportedly behind the current wave of bloody violence in the capital.