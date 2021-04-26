Zyuganov re-elected head of Russian communist party

Moscow, April 26 : Gennady Zyuganov was unanimously re-elected chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation during the party’s 18th national congress.

The number of first deputy chairmen has been raised to two. Ivan Melnikov retains this post and Yuri Afonin, who was previously deputy chairman, has been promoted to first deputy chairman, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The deputy chairmen of the party’s central committee now include Melnikov (first deputy), Afonin (first deputy), Vladimir Kashin, Dmitry Novikov, and Leonid Kalashnikov.

The congress has decided to increase the number of central committee members to 188 for the next four years.