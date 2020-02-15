17 persons show coronavirus symptoms in Delhi, hospitalized

A+ A-

New Delhi: Seventeen out of a large number of people arriving from China to Delhi had been screened at the airport along with other passengers and had shown symptoms of coronavirus at the airport before the screening, on Saturday.

The Delhi Government has already set a centralized room at the Directorate General of Health Services. (DGHS) “Anyone, who gets flu-like symptoms, should immediately contact the nearest control room,” the official said.

“As many as 4,707 passengers were found asymptomatic and seventeen patients were found symptomatic and hospitalized immediately.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Kerala.

The Health Ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of Coronavirus.

The death toll in China’s novel Coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, health officials said on Saturday.

Intern Anhaar Majid