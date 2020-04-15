32 YO jumps to death at quarantine facility after mob attack

NOIDA: A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said.

His test results that were awaited came COVID-19 negative.

Family alleges mob attack

According to Hindustan Times reports, the deceased was attacked when he was on his way to meet his wife and son.

The family alleged that the mob mistaking him to have connections with the Tablighi Jamaat thrashed him believing him to be a virus carrier.

The alleged assaulter also video-graphed the incident on their phones and then widely shared it social media captioned, “coronavirus positive Muslim man”.

Soon, health department rushed the spot and shifted him to Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for examination.

Tests COVID-19 negative

The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida and underwent tests for the coronavirus.

On Sunday evening, the man had jumped off the seventh floor of the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida and died, the DM said in a statement.

Also Read Communalisation of COVID-19: Farmers in Punjab facing boycott

His test reports for COVID-19 were negative, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide) on the complaint of the quarantine facility manager. The police are investigating the matter,” he said.

The deceased used to work as a cab driver and was facing some financial crisis for some months.

He had five sisters and one older brother.

An FIR against unknown persons under Section 306 of the IPC was registered on the basis of the complaint by the quarantine facility manager and the matter is being probe by the police.

