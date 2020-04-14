Muslim vendors in UP ‘abused’, ‘stopped’ from selling veggies

LUCKNOW: Two Muslim vendors have lodged a complaint with the administration, claiming that people refused to buy vegetables while describing them as members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an official said.

The tragic communal incident was reported to happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

“Two vegetables sellers came to me and gave a complaint, alleging that they had gone to sell vegetables when villagers misbehaved, terming them Tablighis,” Additional District Magistrate Ram Suresh Verma told PTI.

Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar, however, said he was “not aware” of the matter.

One of the vendors, Mohd Israr, said he, along with others, had gone to Chikara, Supa, Sijhari and other villages with passes issued by the mandi samiti.

Initially, villagers purchased vegetables but when they came to know that we are Muslims, they returned these, terming us members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he claimed.

“Over 100 people came to buy [the vegetables] in the 15 minutes we were there,” Mohammad Shamim, one of the vendors, told NDTV. “About 10-15 people had already bought from us. Then some other people came and said: ‘these people are Muslims don’t buy from them’.”

“On directives of the ADM, the SDM has taken our statements and also visited the villages where the incident took place, he said.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic is given “communal colour” following the Tablighi Jamaat incident in Delhi.

