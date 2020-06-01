80 YO Coolie Rahman carries migrants’ luggage free of cost

LUCKNOW: A video of an elderly Muslim coolie doing a selfless service in this hour of crisis is going viral on social media.

Mujibullah Rehman is going an extra mile to help the poor migrant workers by carrying their luggage free of charge.

At the age of 80, he still can lift 50kgs weight on his head.

Clad in the coolie’s uniform that displays his badge number 16, Rahman has been working as a coolie at the Lucknow‘s Charbagh railway station since 1970.

The octogenarian coolie is reportedly works 8-10 hours daily and provides free service to the passengers.

If the passenger asked him about the charges, the elderly man, who is barely able to make two ends meet said that he have to to answer to the Almighty.

“I don’t take any money. They were offering it but I refused…Money will come when everything will become normal,” he said in a viral video.

