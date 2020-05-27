94 deportees from Saudi test positive, TS tally passes 2K

HYDERABAD: As many as 94 deportees from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana while the state on Wednesday also reported six more deaths, pushing the death toll to 63.

The deportees from Saudi Arabia were among 148 new COVID-19 positive cases to be reported on Wednesday.

The highest-ever single day jump has taken the state’s overall tally of Covid cases to 2,139. The state had reported 1,991 cases till Tuesday.

The Health Department had so far not given any information about deportees from Saudi Arabia testing positive. The media bulletin issued on Wednesday stated that 49 deportees were tested positive during the day while 45 had tested positive earlier.

India had airlifted 458 deportees from Saudi Arabia. These deportees have been quarantined in government quarantine centres in the state, it said.

The bulletin was issued in a new format with separate break-up of local cases, migrants, Saudi Arabia deportees and foreign evacuees.

So far 30 foreign evacuees have tested positive.

Nineteen migrants also found infected by COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total numbers in the category to 154.

Large number of migrants are returning from various states of the country. “These migrants are being home quarantined and monitored by the district authorities. Symptomatic migrants are tested. Majority of the migrants are arriving from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar,” said the bulletin.

According to officials, so far 1,321 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of patients in hospitals now stands at 714.

