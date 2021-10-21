A tour inside Mahesh Babu’s lavish home in Filmnagar, Hyderabad

Mumbai: The ‘Prince of Tollywood’ Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars down south. He is known for his charming looks and onscreen persona. Mahesh made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979 film Needa, and made his debut as a lead actor in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. And over the year, the actor managed to win the hearts of the audiences with his stellar acting prowess.

Well, apart from his films, Mahesh Babu is also known has proved himself as a bankable actor, which mirrors in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. It proves the fact that he is one of the wealthiest actors in the film industry.

Mahesh Babu’s home pictures

Mahesh Babu married his ladylove and actress Namrata Shirodhkar. They are parents to Sitara and Gautam. He, along with his wife and kids live in a extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crores. This makes him neighbours with the biggest stars in Tollywood, like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

With aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort, luxury and all things classy. Without further ado, let’s have a tour of his palatial abode.

What’s on work front?

On the professional, Mahesh Babu is currently working with Parasuram for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is going to be released on Sankranti 2022.