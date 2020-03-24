After killer Coronavirus, Hantavirus wreaks havoc in China

BEIJING: Amid the killer coronavirus pandemic that has created fear in the world, another deadly virus — Hantavirus has surfaced in China.

According to China’s Global Times reports, a man from Yunnan Province died shortly after testing positive to Hantavirus.

A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested. pic.twitter.com/SXzBpWmHvW — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 24, 2020

Shockingly, 32 other people have also been tested with the same virus and are awaiting results.

Following his unexplainable death, Hantavirus has sent the global community into panic and became a trend on social media.

What is hantavirus?

According to Centre for Disease and Prevention (CDC), unlike coronavirus that spread in the air, Hantavirus is caused by rodents.

Rodents are carrier

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus,” says Global Times.

It’s not transmitted from human to human, but more from rodents carrying the virus with humans.

One can get infected if they come into contact with urine or nest materials of rodents.

It is known as “New World” hantaviruses in America, while in Europe and Asia, it is known as “Old World” hantaviruses.

New World hantaviruses may cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), while Old World hantavirus may cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Symptoms

Hantavirus has a small incubation period and symptoms are almost similar to coronavirus which develop over 1 to 8 weeks.

The initial symptoms for Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome includes fever, headache, muscle ache especially in thighs, hips, back.

The person infected with hantavirus may also experience headaches dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea.

The person experience coughing and shortness of breath in case of late symptoms which may be fatal in cases.

Symptoms in case of Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome develop within one to two weeks.

Early symptoms include intense headaches, back and abdominal pain, fever, chills, nausea, and blurred vision.

In case of late symptoms, the person experience low blood pressure, acute shock, vascular leakage, and acute kidney failure.

Cure

There is no specific treatment, cure or vaccine other than medical care and ICU.

Oxygen therapy will be given to help with respiratory distress. The earlier the patient reaches ICU, the better it is.

