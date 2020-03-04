After PM Modi, Shah also decides to skip ‘Holi milan’

A+ A-

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he will also not be participating in any ‘Holi milan’ celebration this year in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

“Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family,” Shah tweeted.

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.



I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Modi cited experts’ advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus while making the announcement.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that 28 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.