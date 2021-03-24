All UG, PG exams postponed in Telangana

Hyderabad: Following the decision to shut down all educational institutions in the state, all the undergraduate and post-graduate exams scheduled to be conducted are now postponed until further orders.

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy on Wednesday evening said that the new schedule will be announced later.

Osmania University too had announced that ongoing and scheduled exams stand postponed. “The revised schedule will be announced later,” the university said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the state board for intermediate education too issued orders on Wednesday stating closure of all institutions and continuation of online classes after the state education minister made an announcement to this effect in the assembly Tuesday evening, taking cognizance of rising COVID-19 cases.

Fresh COVID-19 infections crossed the 400 mark in Telangana for a second day in a row, taking the total figure to 3.04 lakh, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday.