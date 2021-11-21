Andhra Pradesh floods: Rahul Gandhi expresses condolence over lives lost

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Andhra Pradesh floods and appealed to the party workers to provide help in the crisis.

Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who’ve lost loved ones.

Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 21, 2021

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

“The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing,” Andhra Pradesh Government officials had said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam was deployed to the two flood-relief teams in Nellore district for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state.

CM reviews flood damage, relief measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state’s Chittoor and YSR districts.

Taking to the skies on Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the rain damage inflicted in Kadapa, Renigunta, Tirupati cities. He also surveyed the Peruru project, and Swarnamukhi river areas, along with inundated areas affected by Papagni and Penna rivers.

With inputs from agencies