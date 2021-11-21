Andhra Pradesh floods: Rahul Gandhi expresses condolence over lives lost

Death toll rises to 20 while over 30 people are still missing

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 21st November 2021 10:52 am IST
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Andhra Pradesh floods and appealed to the party workers to provide help in the crisis.

“Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who’ve lose loved ones. Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible,” tweeted the Wayanad MP.

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AP: 24 dead due to ongoing floods, Tirupati most affected

“The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing,” Andhra Pradesh Government officials had said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam was deployed to the two flood-relief teams in Nellore district for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state.

CM reviews flood damage, relief measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state’s Chittoor and YSR districts.

Taking to the skies on Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the rain damage inflicted in Kadapa, Renigunta, Tirupati cities. He also surveyed the Peruru project, and Swarnamukhi river areas, along with inundated areas affected by Papagni and Penna rivers.

With inputs from agencies

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button