AP govt to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of flood victims

Hyderabad: Expressing deep condolences to the families of people who lost their lives due to heavy rains, Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed state government officials to provide them with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh on a war footing.

He also instructed officials to provide Rs 2,000 to each families affected by floods and said the money will be useful to mend their houses. He directed officials to provide quality food, safe drinking water and take measures to prevent the spread of diseases, and also asked them to support pilgrims who were stuck in Tirumala due to heavy rains.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement from his office, said that the government will come to the rescue of people affected by floods and heavy rains, and promised them all help. He added that two naval helicopters were dispatched to Anantapur and YSR districts each for rescue operations as well.

During a short discussion on ‘Agriculture Sector – Welfare of Ryots’ in the legislative assembly at Amaravati on Friday, the AP chief minister said that he has directed the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts to be generous and compassionate towards the needs of the public. He added that discussions are being held to press five more naval helicopters into service.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that teams have been formed to access the damage to crops and added that crop enumeration will be done once the rains recede as well. He added that seeds will be provided at an 80% discount to groundnut farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rains in Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR districts and at an 80% discount to paddy farmers in the Nellore district.

The AP chief minister also assured that the crop loss of rabi season will be given in the same season before the onset of Kharif.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the district collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts and alerted the officials to be vigilant. The state government also appointed three special officers for Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts each.

Buditi Rajashekar has been appointed as a special officer for Nellore, Pradhyumna for Chittoor and Shashi Bushan Kumar for YSR district, to monitor relief measures. The officials said the depression has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast triggering heavy rains in Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor and YSR districts.

Heavy rains lashed Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts on Friday under the influence of depression that crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai in the early hours of the day.

Low-lying areas in the three districts were inundated while rivulets, streams, tanks, and reservoirs were overflowing. The massive downpour has paralyzed normal life. Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the affected districts.