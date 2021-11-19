Heavy rains lash three districts in Andhra Pradesh, red alert issued

Amaravati: Heavy rains lashed Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts on Friday under the influence of depression that crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai in the early hours of the day.

Low-lying areas in the three districts were inundated while rivulets, streams, tanks, and reservoirs were overflowing.

The massive downpour has paralyzed normal life. Authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the affected districts.

IMD issued red alert

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., triggering heavy rains. The department has also issued a red alert for Kadapa, Nellore, and Chittoor.

Andhra Pradesh’s disaster management commissioner K. Kannababu said that widespread rains are likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Few places are also likely to record heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Winds at a speed of 45 to 65 km per hour are likely along the coast. Authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached Chittoor and Nellore district for rescue and relief operations. The disaster management commissioner Kannababu said people in low-lying areas had been asked to be alert.

Special officers appointed

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed three special officers to monitor rescue and relief operations in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

On the direction of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, these officials reached the respective districts on Thursday night. The officials will personally supervise relief operations in the wake of floods triggered by heavy rains. They will submit reports to the Chief Minister on the situation.

The government has deputed education secretary B. Rajasekhar to Nellore district, marketing commissioner Pradyumna to Chittoor district and another senior official Shashi Bhushan Kumar to Kadapa district.

Meanwhile, several areas of the temple town of Tirupati remained flooded on Friday. Heavy rains since Thursday wreaked havoc in the town.

Residents in inundated areas were still waiting for water to recede. Schools and community halls, which were turned into relief camps, were also inundated.

30 people washed away in flood

At least 30 people are believed to have been washed away in floods, as Cheyyeru dam breached near Kolathur village of Nandaluru block near Rajampet in Kadapa district.

A railway track between Rajavaram and Pundluru gets washed away at Rajampet in Kadapa district. Chennai-bound Chennai Express comes to a halt.

Massive floods in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains lashing parts of the region including Tirupathi. This scary visual is from Vasantanagar where an entire building was washed away by the overflowing Swarnamukhi river. Stay safe #Chitoor #TirupatiRains #AndhraFloods pic.twitter.com/JGd5gO9buz — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 19, 2021

A bridge on Papaghni river at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district caved in forcing the authorities to stop traffic on the bridge.

Hundreds of cattle washed away in Gargeya River in Chittoor district

A bridge over Swarnamukhi river between Chiguruvada and Kesipeta villages in Tirupati rural block collapsed, resulting in a heavy truck falling into the river and getting washed away.

