AP Women’s Commission orders probe into five harassment cases

Hyderabad: As five cases of sexual harassment surfaced in one day on Sunday, in Andhra Pradesh, the state women’s commission on Monday spoke to the police and urged them to take quick and serious action. Four of the five cases are reportedly related to government institutions.

The different instances of sexual harassment that happened on the same day in different places across AP are in Eluru, Chittoor, Guntur, Sattenpalli and Peelaru’s BC welfare hostel.

Notably, four of the five cases are related to Govt Institutions.

In Macherla, a mentally unwell woman was abused and subsequently got pregnant. She is now reportedly getting the necessary treatment post the intervention of the state women’s commission.

In a BC welfare hostel in Peelaru, the principal is alleged to have behaved inappropriately. The women’s commission demanded strict action in all instances.

A sexual harassment case has been registered against the Sub-registrar of Eluru, West Godavari District, Jayaraju, for sexually harassing an attendant working in the audit section at the branch. The case registered with the Disha police is currently being investigated.

A group of women protested outside a local school in Sattenapalli town of Guntur district on Sunday against a teacher who allegedly forced young girls enrolled in grades four and five to watch obscene videos.

In a video released on Twitter, a Muslim woman spoke about how the teacher enrolled in an Urdu cum Telugu school forced girls to watch girls no older than nine to ten years of age watch videos sexually obscene in nature.

A teacher at #Urdu school in Sattenapalli, #Guntur district allegedly made class IV & V girls watch obscene videos.

Parents, most of whom are small time workers, were shocked to know from the kids about it & staged protest demanding punishment for the teacher.

The women’s commission asked police officials to be especially vigilant vis-a-vis cases of abuse in schools as victims of child sexual harassment are unlikely to come forward.