As heavy rains lash Hyderabad, city thrown out of gear

Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed many parts of the city today resulting in several parts of the city getting inundated with water. The showers also led to rain water seeping into homes and shopping complexes in parts of city, apart from roads also getting flooded, which caused heavy traffic jams.

Areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Nampally and Golconda were some of the places that reported water-logging. The maximum temperature recorded in the city around afternoon was 31.8 degree celsius, which was followed by sudden showers. That led to the temperatures dipping to 26 degree celsius.

As of 7 p.m., Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Sitaphalmandi in Secunderabad circle recorded 68.3 mm of rainfall, followed by the Cantonment area in LB Nagar circle which recorded 67.0 mm. West Marredpally in Secunderabad reported 66.8 mm of rainfall, while Venkateshwara colony in Banjara Hills recorded a maximum of 58 mm rainfall, among other areas.

On Monday evening, after the heavy showers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also received 20 rain related complaints and DRF teams have been activated. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors, and can dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance.

Some of the videos related to the rain were shared on social media

Heavy rain khairathabad , Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/uzx7TSmPbP — Adi Narayana (@adi9390666233) August 23, 2021

Literally #Hyderabad a ‘Water Plus' (under Swachh Bharat Mission) city. IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers at ISOLATED places in a FEW districts of #Telangana. #Monsoon2021 #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/D5hW344Y2j — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) August 23, 2021

Several districts of Telangana also recorded light to moderate rains on Monday. Sangareddy, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Rangareddy received rainfall upto 47 mm.

Earlier on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a five-day rainfall warning for the state of Telangana from August 23 to August 27. The department warned that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the state.