Bahrain removes India, three other countries from ‘red list’

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has removed India and three other countries from its red list. The decision will come into effect from Friday, September 3, 2021, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The civil aviation affairs has updated Bahrain’s red list countries in line with the directives issued by the government executive committee in response to recommendations made by the national taskforce for combatting the COVID-19.

Along with India, Bahrain has also removed Pakistan, Panama, and the Dominic Republic from its travel red-list.

Pre-arrival PCR tests are no longer required for those entering Bahrain from these countries whose COVID-19 vaccination certificates are recognised.

However, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain will still have to take PCR tests on arrival and on the fifth and tenth days after their stay.

In a travel update, the Bahrain civil aviation authorities said they have added five more countries to the red list namely, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Slovenia, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Costa Rica, and the Republic of Ecuador.

Countries on the red list include Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mexico, Namibia, Mozambique, Indonesia, Myanmar, Mangolia, Mozambique, Ukraine and Malawi.

Passengers from red list countries, including those who have transited through red list countries in the preceding fourteen days are prohibited from entry, except for citizens or residents of Bahrain.

Earlier on May 24, Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.