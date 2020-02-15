Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalism on Valentine’s Day

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A police officers team of Madhapur police station on Saturday apprehended five Bajrang Dal activists who resorted to vandalism and created havoc in a mall located at Gachibowli and in other areas of IT corridor under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on the eve of Valentine’s Day, Friday.

According To Venkateswar Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Bajrang Dal activists were booked under section 147, 448, 427, r/w 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Section of PDPP Act at Madhapur police station and case under section 448, 427, 506 r/w 34 of IPC at Gachibowli police station.

The accused has been identified as Nangoth Ajay Singh (26), Vadthya Arjun (23), Korra Santosh (20), Gudupu Pavan Kumar (24), Polari Tirupathi (22) all of them are the residents of Kukatpally.

Over, 10 to 15 Bajrang Gal activists moved in a group on two-wheelers from KPHB Colony towards Hitec City and were vandalizing the places like ice-cream stores and other stores.

They were moving by holding flags raising slogans against the celebrations of Valentine’s Day and created havoc in the malls such as ABN Sharat Mall, Bikanerwala, in orbit mall and other public places.

Upon receiving information by the time police reached to in orbit mall on Friday activists escaped from the spot. Later, complaints were lodged by the store owners and police took up the investigation, with the help of CCTV footages five accused were identified and arrested by police. The accused will soon be produced before the court for judicial remand.

