BIG update: Katrina to marry Vicky in court today

Mumbai: A big about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is coming in! A latest report by Pinkvilla states that the couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, are all set for a court wedding today. Report says that VicKat will be wedded legally under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Three witnesses will sign a declaration form in the presence of a registrar, report said.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie knot in a traditional wedding on December 9 in a royal resort in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan preceded by a mehndi and sangeet. The couple, along with the families, is expected to fly to Rajasthan this weekend.

Some of the Bollywood celebs who are expected to attend Vicky and Katrina’s wedding are Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among others. It is being reported that Salman Khan and his family has not been invited by Katrina yet.