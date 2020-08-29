Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s fee, probable contestants revealed

Mumbai: Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14 and fee of show’s host, Salman Khan have been revealed.

Fee of Bigg Boss host

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, the organizers of the show have reportedly offered Rs. 250 crore to the actor for hosting season 14 of the show.

The report also claimed that the actor will be paid Rs. 20.5 crores per week. Last year, the actor was paid around Rs. 12-14 crore per week.

Out of 13 Bigg Boss Seasons, the actor has served as a host for ten seasons. He joined the show in 2011.

The show is likely to go on air in the month of October. This year, it will be streamed 24×7 on Voot.

Indian Express reported that due to coronavirus pandemic, the contestants will be quarantined for a given period before entering the house.

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal.

‘Bed Friend Forever’

Last year, the show had landed in controversy after Karni Sena demanded a ban on the reality TV show for allegedly promoting obscenity during a task name ‘Bed friend Forever’.

Calling it “highly deplorable”, the organisation in its letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar had urged the government to put a ban on the broadcasting of the show and lodged an F.I.R. against CEO of Colors channel and all producers, directors, actors and participants of the show.