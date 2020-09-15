Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Confirmed list of contestants so far..

Mumbai: On Monday, the promo for Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 14 unveiled the premiere date of the much-loved controversial reality show and it will be hitting your TV screens on October 3, 2020. Now, as per reports, the makers have finally zeroed down the contestants who are set to enter the show. In fact, some of the contestants have even put themselves under quarantine.

Bigg Boss 14 confirmed Contestants list

Speaking of contestants, it looks like the makers have managed to rope in quite the lineup. Names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani and Neha Sharma among others have come up. However, Nia Sharma has earlier clarified that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Jasmine Bhasin

Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, will be entering the reality show.

Nishant Singh Malkani

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor, Nishant Singh Malkani left the reality show and will be entering Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 14.

Neha Sharma

Bollywood actress, who rose to fame with the film ‘Tume Bin 2’, will be joining other contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Eijaz Khan

TV actor, Eijaz Khan who made headlines for dating actress Anita Hassanandani and rose to fame when he debuted in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kkavyanjali’, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house.

Kumar Janu

Music composer and singer Kumar Sanu’s son Kumar Janu has also signed the contract with the makers of Bigg Boss 14.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia who made waves for her participation in MTV’s Splitsvilla. Pavitra has also worked in shows like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Naagin 3’, and ‘Kavach’.

Naina Singh

Naina Singh is also a Splitsvilla contestant who was last seen in ‘KumKum Bhagya’.

Aly Goni

TV actor Aly Goni, who was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasha, will also be entering the show. He has featured in shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is a singer who is known for participating in the Sony’s hit reality television show season 1 of Indian Idol where he was the second runner-up.

Karan Patel

Popular TV actor Karan Patel who is known for his hit reality shown Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also expected to step into the Bigg Boss house.

Sneha Ullal

Bigg Boss 14 makers have also roped in Sneha Ullal who is known for her Bollywood hit ‘Lucky’ opposite Salman Khan.

Apart from the above celebrities, there are four YouTubers who will also be entering the show. A source close to the development said that the contestants will be put under quarantine from September 20 or September 21 until October 3.

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla

If the reports are to be believed, popular ex Bigg Boss winners and contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla, will also be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house for a special segment and will also be staying. While they won’t be getting any votes they will play an intriguing part in the game.