Bigg Boss 15: Two more contestants removed from show

Mumbai: In another shocking twist on last Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 15 saw double elimination wherein two popular contestants Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer were evicted from the show. While Miesha was ousted during Saturday’s episode, Ieshaan’s name was announced on Sunday.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer met and clicked instantly and within no time they started dating in the very first week of the show. The two were often seen getting romantic with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While some fans adored the couple, several viewers criticised them for their physical intimacy on national television. Even host Salman Khan had warned them in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes earlier.

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 15 Road To Finale Week

Salman Khan on Sunday announced that the Road To Finale Week will start from this week. He announced the bifurcation of the house into two zones, one of which will be the VIP zone. Salman said that only those able to make it to the VIP zone in the coming week will have a chance to lift the trophy.

BB 15 contestants

After Ieshaan and Miesha’s elimination, the contestants who are currently inside Bigg Boss 15 house are Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian.