Bigg Boss 15: Top contestant out of finale race

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is gradually picking up the pace on the TRP charts. All the four wild-card contestants — Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are doing their best to make the show more interesting.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 15 — Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra too are doing their best to gain maximum footage and be entertaining.

Last week, a press conference was held inside Bigg Boss 15 house wherein the media persons announced the top 5 popular and deserving contestants of the show. They were — Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Tejasswi and Karan. Umar was in the bottom 6 list.

Bigg Boss 15 top 5 by Ormaz Media

And now, Ormax Media has revealed the top 5 popular contenders who are managing to win viewers’ hearts. As per the list, Nishant Bhat, who is one of the most popular contestants inside the house, is out of the list and Umar Riaz is in.

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Shamita Shetty

Umar Riaz

Pratik Sehajpal

Social media buzz also says that the aforementioned contestants are the strongest and will reach finale. A few viewers are saying that Umar, Karan and Tejasswi are going to be the top 3.

However, only time will say who will make it to the finale and grab the precious trophy. Let’s wait and watch.