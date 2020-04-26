Bihar DGP refuses allegations on Tablighi Jamaat

siasat.com

In a video that is circulating on social media, it is shown that how people are scared of Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) that some people approached Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP in Bihar and inquired that if there is any danger from Tablighi Jamaat.

The police officer explained that there are lots of rumours about (TJ). Because of these rumours, there is a danger that communal feelings may arise.

He says that he has received 4 lists from the government. one list contains the names of 86 persons out of which, only one person is in Bihar. The rest of the persons are in Delhi.

He gives a reference to another list of 57 persons, out of which, the police have identified 10 persons who are in Bihar. He says there is another list that contains the names of 7 persons who are from Mumbai. They are not in Bihar at all; they are in Ferozabad where they have been quarantined. There is one more list of two persons from Bengal, one of them is quarantined in a hospital in Bihari.

The police chief says that the matter ends here. He further adds that he has received another Data Analysis list from Delhi that contains the names of 400 persons. Out of which 307 persons did not arrive at all at Bihar, they are in Delhi. Another 49 persons who belong to Jharkhand, also did not arrive here. He says, in Bihar, only 20 to 22 persons arrived who have been identified.

“So, we are working systematically. Our Chief Minister himself is monitoring the situation. Therefore, spreading rumours will create hatred and communalism in the society that is not good”, says the police chief.

He states that all the people of the society are cooperating with the police department. People themselves have closed mosques, temples, churches and gurudwaras.

When asked about a missing passenger, he says only one passenger is missing, the police have collected all information about him and they are investigating.

The people asked if there is any problem from TJ the police officer replied if anyone is infected by the COVID-19, then there is a problem from him.

The Police chief said that he has explained to all people irrespective of religion if they come to Bihar from other states or out of the country they should understand their legal responsibility and approach themselves to the hospitals to have them tested. They should not try to conceal any details or hide themselves.

“In Bihar, we are receiving cooperation from all the people, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, etc. As long as we get cooperation form them, there is no question of any problem”, said the police chief.

