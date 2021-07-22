Bose unveils Sleepbuds II in India at Rs 22,900

New Delhi: Leading audio maker Bose on Thursday launched new buds — Sleepbuds II — in India at Rs 22,900.

Sleepbuds II combines a new acoustic and electronics design, a new enclosure that’s lighter than a dime, new proprietary ear tips for a secure, super-soft fit and over 35 free tracks.

“Bose Sleepbuds II use advancements in our proprietary noise-masking technology because covering sound — not cancelling it — is a better solution for sleeping,” said Steve Romine, head of the Bose Health Division.

For durability, they’re sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Sleepbuds II feature advancements in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics and electronic miniaturisation.

For control and updates, the free Bose Sleep App lets you set an alarm, change volume, and now includes three categories of content.

It comes with an improved anodised aluminum case that stabilises each bud while they’re stored and charged and provides up to 30 additional hours of battery life.

For convenience, they’re equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. It can be purchased on both online and offline platforms.