Breaking: Telangana schools, colleges to reopen from September 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is said to given a nod to reopen schools and colleges in the state for physical classes from September 1. Earlier reports also suggested its intention to resume physical classes, considering the COVID-19 cases that are in control now.

The decision has been reportedly taken after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a review meeting with the education department officials on the reopening. State education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and other officials from the education department were present in the high-level meet.

The state government intends to resume physical classes for everyone above class 8. This will include schools, intermediate and higher education institutions as well. Currently, classes are being held in online and distance mode for everyone.

It was also decided that rationalization process will be taken up depending upon the students’ strength. Rationalization is a process through which schools (or colleges) with surplus teachers will be integrated with those with less number of students to benefit both, thereby reducing financial burden on state-run schools.

The state education department had earlier submitted a report to the chief minister stating that the educational institutions can be reopened as the COVID-19 cases are under control. It had collected school-wise and college-wise feedback from parents by the first week of August to include in the report.

Official confirmation is awaited.