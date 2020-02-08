CAA: Hyd Police denies permission for women’s sit in protest

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a yet another prejudice attitude of police in granting permission to the peaceful protest against CAA and NRC, Hyderabad police have once again denied accord to proposed women’s protest at Dharna Chowk on February 9.

According to Mushtaq Malik, Convenor Telangana and Andhra Pradesh JAC against CAA/ NRC and NPR, the Hyderabad police have denied permission to hold day-long women’s sit-in protest at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on February 9.

JAC informed that a day long sit in protest was proposed on Sunday, from 11 am to 5pm in the evening at Dharna Chowk but the police have deliberately rejected permission to peaceful protest. He further told that JAC had earlier planned a forty-eight hours peaceful sit-in protest by women at Darulshifa playground but the police denied them permission, another attempt to hold a similar protest at Eidgah Mir Alam too went in vain. Aggrieved with the police attitude of denying permission the JAC had approached Telangana High court and the court too asked police to consider the JAC’s application.

“The police have now adopted new tactics to deny permission by citing a reason that, they could not make security arrangements to the event on February 9, Sunday,” said Mushtaq Malik.

He informed that a new application has been filed with police commissioner Hyderabad to grant permission for holding women’s protest on February 16.



