Career counselor Mustafa Parvez passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Noted personality developer and career counselor Mr Mustafa Parvez passed away on Wednesday (July 1) morning. He was the son of Olympian footballer late GYS Layeeq.

Funeral prayer was offered at the premises of graveyard Faqeer Mulla, Balapur and he was laid to rest in the same graveyard.

The deceased was an internationally renowned career counsellor. He used to deliver personality development lectures at Siasat as well.

He is survived by mother, wife and three daughters.

Source: Siasat news