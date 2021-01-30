Chiranjeevi’s fierce looks from ‘Acharya’ is winning internet, see pics

Hyderabad: Ever since the mega project ‘Acharya’ starring megastar Chiranjeevi has been announced, ardent fans have been eagerly waiting for further details like looks, teaser and songs. And finally, the much-awaited film’s teaser was released on Friday.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the movie showcases Chiranjeevi as communist revolutionary, who paints the town red with the blood of bad people in his quest for justice. His fierce looks from the teaser are doing rounds on internet and moviegoers can’t wait to watch the movie on big screen.

Here are a few looks of Chiranjeevi from Acharya’s teaser.

Chiranjeevi’s stills from Acharya teaser

Going by the teaser, Chiranjeevi can be seen thrashing goons left, right and centre. He can be see saying that he is not into teaching yet people call him Acharya. He added that people might call him Acharya because he ‘teaches’ them a lesson. Chiranjeevi looks young as ever in the teaser.

Another major thing in the teaser which grabbed our attention was Ram Charan’s narration. Chiranjeevi had made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan’s Magadheera in 2009. Acharya will mark the father-son duo’s second outing.

Acharya is being produced under banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment. It is slated to hit the screens on May 13, 2021.