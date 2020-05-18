Cinematic intimacy: India to release new guidelines for shoots

MUMBAI: In a Zoom meeting on May 11, representatives of film divisions from 20 countries including India, UK, and the US discussed the future of cinema and sets new guidelines that will come into play post COVID-19 period.

Amit Behl, the joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA’s outreach committee participated in the conference from India.

In his interaction with Mid-Day, Behl said, “Big countries, like India, will have to adhere to the sops since we go abroad to shoot, and foreign productions come here. We have to get a global handshake before we start filming. If a second spike happens, we must be prepared. We want to resume filming, but not at the cost of lives.”

Another crucial aspect being discussed was shooting intimacy scenes (cinematic intimacy) for films and TV shows.

The delegates at the conference worked on set of rules and processes need to be followed while shooting intimacy scenes.

Having virologists present on the sets once shooting resumes post COVID-19 lockdown and other guidelines as a common practice are also been worked upon.

Behl added, “Guidelines pertaining to infection control (established by) governments and state municipal corporations (will be enforced).”

Along with CINTAA, the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television And Radio Artistes and other cinema bodies from across the world has also teamed up to work on the SOPs.

