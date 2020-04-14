City Police launches Alyte cab services help people in distress

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, in a joint effort with Mahindra Logistics Limited, have launched ‘Alyte’, a non-medical emergency service with 10 cabs here on Tuesday.

During the lockdown, ambulance services are being provided on a case by case requirement upon information received direct to the officers or through Dail 100 facility or the Coronavirus Control Room.

Launching the Services of Alyte Cabs Service By Mahindra Logistics for Hyderabad Commissionerate Limits TODAY(14th April 2020) at Basheerbagh Police Commissionerate office https://t.co/zL5vpfDb8P — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 14, 2020

Launching the cab services, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said, “It has been observed that citizens were struggling for other non-emergencies, medical or otherwise yet essential purposes like a regular dialysis treatment, a follow-up checkup after a surgery or any procedure, regular dressing, ration for a physically handicapped or elderly.

Further, Commissioner told that, City Police and Hyderabad Traffic Police have teamed up with Mahindra Logistics Limited and under the initiative, will be operating an non-medical emergency services fleet comprising 10 vehicles to assist those requiring emergency transportation services barring all medical emergencies, he added.

Ms. Shivali from Mahindra Logistics said, “This free emergency cabs service is for needy citizens during this lockdown, this free services would be available for 24 hours till lockdown continues.”

To avail these services citizens can call upon the 100, COVID-19 Control Room and 8433958158.

Volunteers requiring transportation to help serve the community for food and medicines, those who require to visit hospitals, dispensaries, for periodical doctor’s appointment, regular review with cardiologist, baby’s immunization, Periodical injections by doctor, post-surgical appointments etc can avail the services.

The service is not available for:

Patients suffering from any Corona related symptoms

Patients suffering from Cardiac arrest, Heart attacks, Fractures, Injury involving bleeding which requires immediate medical treatment.

Road Accidents

Pregnant women in labour

Or any other similar medical emergency

