Complaint against News18 anchor for fake news on Muslims

MUMBAI: A police complaint has been filed against News18’s TV anchor Amish Devgan for spreading false news against Muslims.

The complaint was filed by Shahzad Khan, the founding member of Public Care Foundation and President of All India Transport Congress (INTUC) for targeting Mumbai Police and the Muslim community with the fakes news.

On his show ‘Aar Paar’ on May 1, 2020, Devgan falsely claimed that Muslims offering of namaz in Kurla masjid amid the coronavirus lockdown, Newsd reported.

He also showed a fake video claiming the gathering of people near Kurla Masjid.

“Iss samay ki bohot badi khabar, Kurla se tasveerein aa rahi hai waha par namaz ke baad masjid mein logo ki jyada bheed thi toh police vahan par gayi hai, Police ke sath badsalukhi ki gayi hai (“There is big news coming from Kurla. A huge crowd has assembled from the mosque after namaz. The police was manhandled when they reached the area.), the news anchor claimed on his show.

According to fact-checking website AltNews, the scuffle neither took place between a team of police patrolling and the worshippers nor did it take place outside a masjid, as claimed by Devgan and his channel.

Devgan issued a 30-second apology after his fakery was exposed.

A 30 second apology (that 99% of their viewers will miss) for a propaganda they likely ran whole day on their channel.#अमीश_पर_FIR_करो pic.twitter.com/videB1569p — Abjal Mahmud (@AbjalMahmud) May 6, 2020

Prior to Devgan, Mumbai police filed a filed against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for hurting religious sentiments of a community by targeting a mosque from Bandra.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.