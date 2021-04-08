COVID-19: Begum Bazaar imposes self-restriction, to remain shut after 5pm

Hyderabad: Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the traders in Begum Bazaar have decided to restrict the business hours and impose self lockdown during the evening hours.

The Hyderabad Kirana Merchant’s Association at Begum Bazaar has unanimously passed a resolution to restrict the business hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

In wake of the forthcoming Ramazan, there has been a hectic business activity at the Begum Bazaar and other markets in Hyderabad. The association further decided to strictly comply with the social distancing norms.

“We have taken the decision to restrict the business hours to minimize the risk of spread of the virus among the traders and also the public,” said Laxminarayana Rathi President of merchant’s association.

The traders at Begum Bazaar have also planned to curtail the overcrowding in the market and advised the public to follow the COVID-19 protocols.