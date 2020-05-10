Covid-19 cases surge again in Telangana, most effected Hyd

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 cases have surged once again in Telangana with 33 more people testing positive on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 1,196.

Hyderabad continues to remain the only district registering new cases. Officials said out of 33 new cases, 26 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Seven migrants also tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the number of cases among migrants rose to 11.

Also Read Three migrant workers test positive in Telangana

Migrants returning to Telangana from other states were testing positive. Of the seven cases, four belonged to Yadadri Bhuvangiri district. However, these cases were included in the ‘migrants’ category.

Yadadri continues to figure in the list of three districts which have not recorded a single positive case so far.

The number of cases had significantly declined over last week but it surged once again. The state had Saturday reported 30 days. Thus 63 cases were recorded in two days and barring five, all were from Greater Hyderabad.

The death toll remained unchanged at 30 as no death was reported on Sunday.

The state also did not record any recovery/discharge on Sunday. So far, 751 people have been discharged from hospitals after completing the treatment.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the number of active cases stands at 415.

Meanwhile, the number of districts which reported no new cases for the past 14 days rose to 24.

Hyderabad continues to be the worst-affected district, accounting for almost all the cases being reported daily for the last few days.

The state has requested the Centre to upgrade 14 districts from orange zone to green zone and three districts from red zone to orange zone.

This will leave the state with just three red zone districts – Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.