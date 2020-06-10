COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 4,000 mark

HYDERABAD: With 191 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Wednesday, the state’s tally crossed 4,000 while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 156.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continued in the state with 191 people testing positive for the dreaded virus. The total number of cases mounted to 4,111.

All the new infections were reported among locals. With 143 out of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad remained the worst affected among all districts in the state.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 11 cases each were reported from Medchal and Sangareddy districts and eight from Ranga Reddy. They all share borders with Greater Hyderabad.

With 1,817 patients so far being discharged from the hospitals, the state now has 2,138 active cases.

Telangana is the 14th state in the country to report more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases. It is also the ninth state with over 150 fatalities.

Meanwhile, government offices continued to report COVID-19 cases. Another employee of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was tested positive on Wednesday.

Officials said a man working in the office of the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad at GHMC tested positive. Following this, the office was closed and the employees were sent home. The GHMC personnel took up sanitisation of the office.

Meanwhile, the officials decided to screen GHMC employees for COVID-19. A junior assistant working at GHMC headquarters had tested positive two days ago.

At least 40 employees in the GMHC’s health wing were sent for COVID-19 tests.

Source: IANS

