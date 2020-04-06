Covid-19 knocks at Thackeray’s doorstep

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has apparently reached the doorstep of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra.

A tea-vendor selling tea near the VVIP home has been found Covid-19 positive, sending the state and health officials in a tizzy.

As an immediate precaution, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sprayed disinfectants in the entire locality and surroundings.

Also Read Lifting of lockdown depends on compliance to norms: Maha CM

The police, BMC and state health authorities have sealed off most parts of Kala Nagar where the CM’s residence is located in Bandra east and now the tea-seller’s contact tracking is underway.

Contacted for their reaction, top aides of the CM and his office declined to comment on the matter, nor was it clear whether Uddhav Thackeray was present at his residence on Monday.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.