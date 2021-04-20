COVID-19 night curfew: Hyderabad Metro Rail alters train timings

Hyderabad: To curb the continuous spike of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew. All shops and establishments will stay shut from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Following, this the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities on Tuesday also announced that it will operate its last train at 7:45 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.



The last trip will commence from 7.45 p.m. and all terminal stations with the service reaching the destination station by about 8.45 pm till April 30.



Also, the metro rail services will run at a frequency of five minutes. The first train service has not changed and will continue to start at 6.30 am. HMR has also requested passengers to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and any violations would attract appropriate fines.

Also Read Hyderabad metro rail issues safety protocol in wake of rising COVID cases



Passengers were requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe. Under the new restrictions, all shops and establishments, barring those involved in essential services, will have to be shut by 8 p.m. The rules will be in place till May 1, said a government order. On the same day, Telangana also reported 5,926 fresh COVID-19 cases and eighteen deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases on Tuesday at 793. The state has 42,853 active cases and over 1.22 lakh samples were tested.