‘Cronies Ki Pawri’: Sitaram Yechury takes jibe at Modi stadium

Ahmedabad: As soon as the world’s largest stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad was renamed to be Narendra Modi Stadium, Twitterati were barely asleep with the meme fest that has been ongoing there. And the bowling ends of the stadium called ‘Reliance End’ and ‘Adani End’, memes only doubled in number.

But, there’s a winner among these.

Adding to the already existing political criticism, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury gave a twist to his jibe by bringing the viral sensation ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ template to the Narendra Modi Stadium and its bowling ends.

Pointing out the bowling ends named after the country’s largest corporate groups, Yechury called it ‘cronies ki pawri’.

Yeh Narendra Modi Stadium hai, yeh iske do Ends hain…aur yeh cronies ki pawri ho rahi hai. pic.twitter.com/J13uJcFTNH — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 25, 2021

All this is beyond imagination.

Replacing the stadium named after venerable Sardar Patel by his own name, PM has shown the worst depths of self glorification.

Shameful. pic.twitter.com/EPe2PuadTI — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 24, 2021

The CPI (M)’s official’s Twitter handled wrote this soon after.

Fitting that the two ends of the Narendra Modi stadium are named after Adani and Ambani. The sole purpose of the Modi govt is after all to serve their ends! — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 25, 2021

Spread over 63 acres, the Narendra Modi stadium has a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000, billed to be the largest in the world. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts. It was renovated at the estimated cost of Rs.800 crore.