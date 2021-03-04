Dalit Labour activist Shiv Kumar granted bail in all three cases

Labour activist Shiv Kumar, who is an associate of Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur has got bail from a Local Court in Sonepat District (Haryana) in all three cases registered against him.

While in two cases, he was granted Bail on Wednesday (03rd March), in the third case, he has been granted Bail today.

Shiv Kumar is the president of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, and he was arrested on 16th January, days after the arrest of Nodeep Kaur.

Both Shiv Kumar and Nodeep kaur were arrested after their protest against the alleged harassment of factory workers in the Kundli Industrial Area in Sonepat turned violent on 12 January.

The Police has named both of them in three FIRs filed in connection with the January 12th incident, which includes charges of attempt to murder, theft and extortion.

Advocate Jatinder Kumar appeared on behalf of Kumar who filed his Bail Plea in all the three cases, once Nodeep Kaur was granted on bail in all three cases.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted Bail To Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur in the third FIR Registered against her on February 26.

The Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan granted her bail while hearing her Bail Plea and a Suo Moto registered in connection with her matter (both matters heard together). However, with regard to allegations of her illegal detention, the matter will continue to be heard by the Court.

Significantly, the Bench observed,

“It would be appropriate to say that the right to peaceful protest is circumscribed by a thin line. The crossing of line may change the colour of protest. It would be subject matter of trial as to whether the line for the peaceful protest was crossed in the alleged incident or not.“