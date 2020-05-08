DCW chief slams trolls over “slandering” Safoora

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women has issued notice to Delhi Police over trolls “slandering” Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests here.

Jailed Safoora, who is three months pregnant is being trolled online over the identity of her unborn child’s father.

“On receipt of complaints, DCW issued notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell against shameful slandering by trolls of pregnant Safoora Zargar,” the panel said.

Zargar, the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February.

Later, she was booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar Jail.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to criticise trolls and said the court will decide whether Zargar is guilty or not “but no one has the right to outrage her modesty and vilify her character.”

#SafooraZargar is pregnant & in jail. Whether she is guilty or not, will be decided by court. But the way trolls have outraged her modesty and vilified a pregnant woman’s character is shameful! Issued Notice to Delhi Police Cyber Cell to imm take action against the trolls. pic.twitter.com/lpjFUCkVK1 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 6, 2020

Solidarity with Safoora

Women students on Thursday expressed solidarity using #WithSafooraAgainstSlander on social media, demanding that the online ”slandering” against her must stop.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted a picture of Zargar and wrote, “A pregnant woman, been put behind the bars and the s*** shamming she is facing. Is this what makes our country great ? Arrest #KapilMishra #WithSafooraAgainstSlander.”

A pregnant woman, been put behind the bars and the slut shamming she is facing. Is this what makes our country great ? Arrest #KapilMishra #WithSafooraAgainstSlander pic.twitter.com/mmtxxKnjVm — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) May 7, 2020

Some students even posted their pictures carrying placards with slogans like ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Drop charges against her’ and sought a legal action against those maligning her online.

Thousands of women and girls have united today to raise a voice against the detention of Safoora. Stand with her. Reject sexist, mysogynist, patriarchal attack on Safoora!#WithSafooraAgainstSlander pic.twitter.com/aa0UW6pa33 — اسد قریشی Asid Qureshi (@AsidQureshi2) May 8, 2020

We demand @DelhiPolice to

arrest @KapilMishra_IND and @beingarun28 for initiating and promoting online abuse, assassination, and slandering of Safoora Zargar's character and modesty. PASS IT ON. #WithSafooraAgainstSlander https://t.co/Fc6GA7JWON — مظهر Mazhar (@MMazzharr) May 8, 2020

#WithSafooraAgainstSlander It is a shame that Bhakts / IT cell trolls cannot even show respect for an expectant mother. Such attacks prove that the govt and the police does not have a justification why she is still inside? She is an indian #Beti , Bachana Farz bantha hain.#PMO pic.twitter.com/vMNYj2zDDw — mohammednizam (@Nizam66221020) May 8, 2020

BJP says India is heaven for Muslims. In what kind of heaven is a pregnant Muslim woman thrown behind bars in a fake case and then be mocked at for being pregnant? #WithSafooraAgainstSlander#ReleasePregnantWomanSafoora — M.S. Nafees (@MSNafees1) May 8, 2020

