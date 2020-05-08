menu
8 May 2020, Fri
DCW chief slams trolls over “slandering” Safoora

Safoora, who is three months pregnant is being trolled online over the identity of her unborn child's father.

May 08, 2020
Safoora Zargar, media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women has issued notice to Delhi Police over trolls “slandering” Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests here.

Jailed Safoora, who is three months pregnant is being trolled online over the identity of her unborn child’s father.

“On receipt of complaints, DCW issued notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell against shameful slandering by trolls of pregnant Safoora Zargar,” the panel said.

Zargar, the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February.

Later, she was booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar Jail.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to criticise trolls and said the court will decide whether Zargar is guilty or not “but no one has the right to outrage her modesty and vilify her character.”

Solidarity with Safoora

Women students on Thursday expressed solidarity using #WithSafooraAgainstSlander on social media, demanding that the online ”slandering” against her must stop.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted a picture of Zargar and wrote, “A pregnant woman, been put behind the bars and the s*** shamming she is facing. Is this what makes our country great ? Arrest #KapilMishra #WithSafooraAgainstSlander.”

Some students even posted their pictures carrying placards with slogans like ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Drop charges against her’ and sought a legal action against those maligning her online.

