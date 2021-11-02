DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli’s family

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The Delhi Women’s panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

A senior official of the Delhi Police said the notice has been received and the force has already taken cognizance of the matter and is conducting an inquiry. It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team’s defeat in an India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the DCW said in the notice.

“It is learned that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. “This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action,” she said.

In view of this, the women’s commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and sought details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter. The commission has also sought information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

A senior police official said no complaint in this regard has been received so far.

“We have received the notice issued by the DCW, but the Delhi Police has already taken cognizance of the matter and we are analyzing all the tweets and the handlers of the tweets concerned. We are inquiring about the matter but no case has been registered so far,” the official said. The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6,” Maliwal added.