Delhi govt school renamed after its alumnus Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi: A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar, where Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya studied, will be named after the Haryana grappler, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Tuesday.

The decision in this regard was taken by the Delhi government during Dahiya’s visit to the school on Tuesday, where he was welcomed with by the school staff and Sisodia.

Dahiya, who belongs to a village in Sonipat, had studied in the senior secondary school for boys in Adarsh Nagar, which will now be rechristened as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 23-year-old wrestler had bagged the silver medal after losing in the final of the 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zavur Uguev. He thus became the second grappler after Sushil Kumar to win a silver at the Olympics.