Delhi police hounding Muslims: Hamid on raid on Islam’s house

New Delhi: President All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat and Secretary South Asian Council for Minorities Navaid Hamid slammed Delhi police for raid on Dr Zafarul Islam Khan’s home just before iftar on Wednesday.

Mr Hamid claimed that Delhi police has exposed its prejudice once again. He accused it of hounding Muslims and said it is scared to take actions against the real culprits of Delhi’s anti Muslim riots.

Taking to twitter to condemn Delhi Police’s move, Mr Hamid wrote: “Condemns police raid on Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan’s home just before Iftar on a concocted sediation case. DelhiPolice has exposed its prejudice once again. It is scared to take actions agnst real culprits of Delhi’s anti Muslim riots but hounding Muslims.”

More than three dozen officials from the Delhi police Cyber Cell on Wednesday conducted raids on Zafarul-Islam Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, in connection with a case registered against him over his alleged seditious remarks on social media.

Khan on April 28 had posted comments on his Facebook page saying, “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” which lead to a case against him.

